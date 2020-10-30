Police ‘back to zero’ in investigation of torso found in Talamban river

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental — Police in Talamban, Cebu City will have to start from scratch in their investigation of the torso of a woman found in a river in Sitio Kalubihan last October 24, 2020.

This developed after two family members who came forward with missing kins had their cases solved last week, which means police still have no clue as to the identity of the victim.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, station commander of the Talamban Police Station, told CDN Digital that one of the two families who came forward verified the body was not of their missing member while the other found their missing kin in Barangay Inayawan.

According to Taneo, based on protocol, the autopsy of the body could not proceed unless there will be a family member who will claim the body.

“Mao lage sa amoang investigation, na back to zero gyud sa pagpangita kay so far duha raman ka pamilya ang ni report nga missing ang kabanay,” said Taneo.

(We’re back to zero in our investigation because so far, only two families came forward to report their missing kin.)

Taneo said that they were only able to do a visual examination of the body, which led them to find out that the torso had no distinctive marks that would have helped in identification.

Taneo said that they are coordinating with Toledo City and Balamban town regarding the information of individuals reported missing from their area. Taneo said that they suspect the woman is not from Cebu City as no one else reported about a missing family member.

/bmjo