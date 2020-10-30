Late Barili mayor’s son sworn in as new town councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The eldest son of late Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia is officially the new member of the town’s council.

Pablo John “Johnjohn” Garcia IV was sworn in as the eighth member of Barili’s Municipal Council in a ceremony held at Barili town on Friday morning, October 30, which was also live-streamed through the Cebu Provincial government’s social media handles.

Johnjohn, 39, took his oath before Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the siblings of his late father.

In his acceptance speech, Johnjohn said he had no plans to enter politics despite growing up in a household with some of Cebu’s renowned politicians.

“But I believe my parents would be glad if I accept the challenge to serve the constituents in Barili,” he said.

Shortly before he was appointed as a member of the town council, Johnjohn became involved in running the Garcia-led Cebu CFI Community Cooperative.

He also owns and manages the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) adventure enterprise in Barili town.

Marlon died last September 6, 2020, due to septic shock, secondary to catheter-related bloodstream infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and just weeks after fighting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

His passing came just five days after his sibling, former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia due to cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to probable massive pulmonary embolism.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /dbs

