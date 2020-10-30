BRT project only delayed, project continues — Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that was supposed to be completely 2021 may have been delayed due to the pandemic, but the Cebu City government and the Office of the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas (OPAV) that the project is well underway.

Labella said in a statement that the BRT project was still on track after the setbacks during the pandemic with construction works and other developments were halted.

Together with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the mayor remains positive that the partial operations of the BRT could be realized by December 2021.

After months of suspension of public transportation in Cebu, the Cebu Interim Bus Service (CIBUS) resumed its operation last September 9, 2020

One of the delays cited by the mayor was the realignment of the BRT route to include the SRP. This was not part of the original routes, which should have begun at Barangay Bulacao, and needed to be integrated into the plan.

However, the World Bank has recently conducted a midterm evaluation of the project to see how it is progressing and has established an updated timeline of the project.

Within the last two months of 2020, land acquisition and road preparations for Package 1 of the project will start.

Package 1 includes the trunk line from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) until the Cebu Provincial Capitol, and the bus depot at the South Road Properties (SRP) as well.

“We in the city government will be closely monitoring the BRT Project,” said the mayor.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Interim Bus Service (CIBUS), which is a modern public transport service, aims to mimic the BRT and will serve the South Road Properties (SRP) to the I.T. Park route and vice versa. This is an indicator the project will continue to roll.

The DOTr will also be slowly rolling out the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) soon to most of the modern public utility vehicles in the country to minimize catching the coronavirus.

AFCS will also be the system that will be used as the mode of payment in CBRT, which means passengers will have to pay a cashless fare. /dbs