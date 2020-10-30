Security guard killed, woman wounded in Cebu City shooting attack

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental — A security guard was shot dead while a passerby was wounded in the shooting incident this evening, October 30, 2020, in Sitio Alumnos Riverside, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Mambaling policemen as of this writing are conducting a hot pursuit operation against the shooter, who was identified by one of the witnesses as also a resident of the area.

Police are also withholding the name of the shooter because of the ongoing hot pursuit operation.

Police Corporal Noel Timagos, investigator of the case, identified the victims as Ernesto Gonzales, 34, a security guard of a private school in the area, and the wounded resident as Marissa Echevarria, 49.

Initial investigation showed that after Gonzales ate his dinner from a stall in the area, the shooter suddenly came up to him and shot him in the head. Echevarria, who was only passing by, was hit on the stomach by the stray bullet.

While Echevarria was immediately brought to the hospital. Gonzales was proclaimed dead on the spot by the responding medical personnel.

Policemen of Mambaling Police Station have yet to find out the motive of the killing as they continue to pursue the killer./dbs