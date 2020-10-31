Sinulog 2021: Three options for motorcade mulled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño are looking into three options that would possibly be the final plan for the motorcade of the Holy Image for the Fiesta Señor 2021.

Councilor Philip Zafra, City Council’s chairperson for the committee on peace and order, told CDN Digital that in their latest meeting on October 28, 2020, the city had decided on three possible choices for the motorcade that would replace the solemn procession.

First would be a long motorcade from Lapu-Lapu City to Cebu City as a replacement of the traditional fluvial procession, which they already agreed to cancel for next year.

The route is longer and will involve preparations from there local government units, and so Zafra said it would be the most unlikely plan. Still, it will be considered because it will allow more people to see the motorcade at a longer route.

The second option is the 13-kilometer motorcade route which they plan to execute within Cebu City only. This way, the city government can limit the number of people watching the motorcade, and it will also reduce the logistics needed to execute it.

The final option will be to hold no motorcade at all and to focus only on the novena masses, reducing the need for the city to allocate resources on the activity.

However, the last option would only be implemented if the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) recommend this.

“We are really looking into the 13-kilometer route. It’s short and there will not be a lot of people, so the risk of crowding or breaking of the social distancing is minimal,” said Zafra.

Starting next week, the security around the Basilica will be ramped up with Task Force Kasaligan manning the corners of D. Jakosalem, Osmeña Boulevard, and P. Burgos Street, within the direct vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

There will be markers placed for social distancing purposes and the entry and exit points will be established.

“We are preparing the people for the pedestrianization of the area so we will start now especially during the Misa de Gallo,” said the councilor.

The final security details will be provided to the public in the coming weeks as the city government smooths out certain details.

Zafra said there will be a lot of changes nearing the Sinulog week because the IATF will need to approve certain activities.

“Anything can happen as of now because of the pandemic,” he said. /dbs