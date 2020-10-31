Debutante from Cebu channels her inner Gryffindor in pre-debut shoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If you belong to the house of Gryffindor you are considered to be someone who is after nothing but success.

And this debutante from Cebu says there’s nothing more fitting for her than to be sorted as a Gryffindor in Hogwarts.

Gryffindor is one of the four houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter books and movies.

Lyneth Justine Velez, turned to her photographer Charles Henricks Dela Peña to make her dream come true and become a witch at Hogwarts even if it’s just in the photos.

In her pre-debut shoot, last October 20, 2020, Dela Peña makes sure that he gets all the right shots and edits so that Velez can live her dream to become a Gryffindor.

“ I sorted myself as a Gryffindor because as a person, I am eager to learn new things, and I am always passionate about everything I love to do, and I am also very determined to do something especially if it means achieving my dreams,” she said.

Dela Peña, who has already been doing freelance photography for two years, says this has been his first time to shoot with a theme like this.

It was challenging, but fun to do, said Dela Peña.

Here are the photos from Velez’s shoot who just celebrated her birthday, Friday, October 30, 2020.

