Cebuana ‘Potterhead’ amazes online world with Ravenclaw-inspired photoshoot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Potterhead from Ronda, Cebu is happy to share her love for her house, Ravenclaw.

Private school teacher Glee Requilme posted photos of her as a Hogwarts student admitted to Ravenclaw’s house. The post is creating a buzz on social media.

This 26-year-old opted to highlight her love for the Harry Potter series in her shoot as her way of celebrating her birthday last September 15, 2020.

“I’m a fan of Harry Potter movies rather, and my favorite character is Luna Lovegood actually in the Ravenclaw house. When I took the Hogwarts sorting quiz, I was also sorted to Ravenclaw. So that’s why I decided to dress up [as someone] from the Ravenclaw house,” said Requilme.

Of course, she could not have made this shoot possible if it wasn’t for the support and help of her partner, Kenroo.

The shoot took place somewhere in the woods in Alegria last September 13.

Looks like Glee will have something to remember her 26th birthday celebration with aside from the COVID-19 pandemic.

