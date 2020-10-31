Resident throws knife, hits, wounds scavenging dog in stomach

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A dog, which was seen scavenging used diaper in Mandaue City, was allegedly stabbed and left in the streets wandering with its intestine out.

A rescue group in Cebu, Saving Strays Cebu posted today, October 31, 2020, their plea for help to rescue this stray dog from Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

Gretel Eleazar, the founder of Saving Strays Cebu told CDN Digital that according to the witness, the dog was seen carrying around a used diaper which prompted the person to throw a knife at the dog.

“Gi-dart sa kutsilyo kay nag tangag sa diapers daw. Now, we are on our way to the police station to report the incident,” said Eleazar.

The wounded dog is now admitted to a veterinary clinic and is in need of funds for the surgery and the treatment it will be needing after the surgery.

Saving Strays Cebu’s post has already been shared 134 times as of Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020.

Netizens were also quick to lend their help by donating cash and by sending their love and prayers to the stray dog. /dbs