Ahbita, the rescued dog, closer to her forever home

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ahbita, the rescued dog, is a step closer to having her forever home.

Gretel Eleazar, founder of Saving Strays Cebu, told CDN Digital that there were a number of interested individuals who would want to give Ahbita a new home.

But according to Eleazar, they have to make sure that she will have the home she deserves.

“As of today, we are again interviewing one possible adoptive family for Ahbita, we are hoping that soon she will have a home too,” she said.

Ahbita has been touching the hearts of the netizens when her story became viral about how she was rescued after she was hit by a vehicle and left on a Lapu-Lapu street nearly lifeless last March.

Since then, Saving Strays Cebu has been helping her to recover with the help of donations from friends and netizens.

Now, she is under the care of her foster family, Miguel Layo Calo and Careen Tan, in Talamaban, since she was released from the hospital last June.

“So these two are her guardian angels…also the donors who donated for her medication,” added Eleazar.

Hang in there, Ahbita, soon, you will have your forever home too. /dbs