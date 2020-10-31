Labella, Tumulak to answer complaints about Muslim cemetery desecration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Councilor David Tumulak said they would answer the complaints filed against them by a Muslim Community in the city for allegedly desecrating a Muslim cemetery.

The complaint was filed in the Office of the Ombudsman on October 30, 2020, for various violations including the violation of their constitutional rights to worship, charges of gross negligence under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, violation of the Code and Conduct for Ethical Standards for Public Officials, grave misconduct, and the violation of the Civil Code.

Tumulak said that they were not aware that the debris and garbage from the cutting of the 300 Mahogany trees in Barangay Guba were placed in the Muslim Cemetery.

“Atong ipatan-aw didto. Ato pung palimpyohan kon kinahanglan. Ang CCENRO (Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) maoy dapat mopahiluna ana,” said Tumulak.

(We will look at the area. We will clean it if necessary. The CCENRO should have cleaned up the area.)

Tumulak said he was going to face the complaints and act on it as necessary, as they had no intention of disrespecting the burial site in the area.

“Huwaton lang pud nato ang complaint ug tubagon nato. (We will wait for the complaint and we will respond accordingly),” he added.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said he would order the clearing of the garbage if there was any since the place was a sacred area for the Muslim community.

The mayor said that the Muslim community had the right to file a complaint against the officials they thought were involved on this alleged desecration.

“I have not received the complaint yet, but we will answer in the right forum,” said the mayor in a phone interview with CDN Digital./dbs