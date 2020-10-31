‘Rolly’ expected to bring extensive damage as it threatens PH

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) is expected to bring extensive damage along its path as it inches closer to the Philippine landmass, according to an assessment of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday.

“Malawak na pinsala ang nakikita natin kung mangyayari ito kahit hindi siya maging super typhoon,” NDRRMC executive director and Office of Civil Defense Usec. Ricardo Jalad said during the Laging Handa press briefing.

(We expect to see widespread damage due to the typhoon, even if it does not turn into a super typhoon.)

“Kung typhoon level lang ay aabot tayo ng typhoon signal number 4 at magkakaroon possible ng lakas ng hangin na 171 to 220 [kilometers per hour] at asahan natin ang heavy to very heavy damage sa kaniyang dadaanan,” he added.

(If it stays in a typhoon level, we expect it to reach typhoon signal number 4 and this will have a possible sustained winds of 171 to 220 kilometers per hour and expect heavy to very heavy damage on its path.)

“Kaya puspusan ang paghahanda ng local government units at tsaka mga ahensya ng gobyerno.”

(That is why the local government units and government agencies are making extensive preparations.)

Based on Pagasa’s latest data, “Rolly” is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

These figures are close to local standards, as a super typhoon is characterized by having wind speeds of 220 kph.

Because of “Rolly,” Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 is hoisted over Catanduanes, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur and the northeastern portion of Albay.

Under TCWS No. 3, such areas may experience winds of greater than 121 kph to 170 kph for at least 18 hours.

And should people need to be evacuated, Jalad assured that health protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will still be observed.

“Kailangan ‘yan ay hindi punong puno, meron pa ring maayos na physical distancing para hindi magkaroon ng outbreak ng COVID-19 diyan sa evacuation centers,” Jalad said.

(Evacuation centers need not be filled, physical distancing should still be observed so there will be no outbreaks of COVID-19.)

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .