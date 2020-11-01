Here’s a Halloween classic look done by freelance makeup artist from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Halloween is the time of the year that we get to be whoever we want to be.

Dressing up and fixing our costumes have been one of the best things we look forward to every November.

And with so many looks to choose from, an iconic look from the celebration of the Day of the Dead or Dia De Los Muertos is always a classic stunner.

Read: Halloween makeup ideas, anyone?

Joel Sarimos, freelance make-up artist from Cebu City, showed his own makeup version of the look for Dia De Los Muertos.

Inspired by the 2017 movie Coco, Sarimos aced the look and shared it with CDN Digital.

“I chose the movie coco as my inspiration because being a Filipino specially us Cebuanos, we are very family oriented and the movie tells us the lesson that “Family is Everything,” he said.

Here are some of the shots taken by Sarimos last October 29, 2020:

Sarimos who has done tons of makeup transformation for his clients said that this makeup look had a special part in his art as it took him days to think of the perfect way to execute the “Dia De Los Muertos” look. /dbs