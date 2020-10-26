Halloween makeup ideas, anyone?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thinking of what you should like in this year’s Halloween?

Worry no more and let these creations from Nico Villacampa.

The 17-year-old from Bantayan Island, Cebu is giving netizens some ideas on how they can look pretty and scary this Halloween.

Read: Makeup group in Bantayan also a support group for LGBT members

Villacampa told CDN Digital that it had been five years since he got hooked on playing with makeup and turning them into an art masterpiece.

“I started to love makeup because of the influence of Youtubers and since then I started to collect makeup and used my face as a canvas to create amazing creations,” he said.

For simple glam makeup, he usually finishes it at around 30 to 40 minutes.

But for a creative makeup look, it usually takes him one to two hours to complete.

Look: Makeup artists and Halloween

And with his talent and skills in makeup, he lands on makeup gigs and earns a little for him to spend with his school needs and to sometimes help the family.

Let us see which look you like best from this set of looks from Villacampa:

/dbs