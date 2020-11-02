In photos: Blue moon photos over Bantayan Island, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Blue moon was shining brightly over the skies in Bantayan Island, Cebu, Sunday night, November 1, 2020.

The Blue moon was expected to be seen all over the country on October 31, 2020 but due to the weather disturbance brought about typhoon Rolly, it was not that visible during last Saturday.

But low and behold the Blue Moon made it very visible for the people to see its beauty last night, November 1.

The Blue moon is the second full moon that happens in a single month which Pagasa says is rare to happen in a year.

It seldom happens with the last one happening last January 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

Here are some amazing shots by our ka-Siloys of the beautiful and rare “blue moon.”

Taken by: Edward Tinga

Taken by: Darius Earl Pepito

Taken by: Mark Cord

Taken by: Leomarh Salazar

/dbs