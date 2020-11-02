TS Siony maintains strength as it crosses over Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Siony maintained its strength as it accelerated towards west-northwest over the Philippine Sea on Monday, the weather bureau said.

In its latest update, Pagasa said Siony is seen to continue moving west-northwestward until Monday night.

It added that Siony will “likely” remain a tropical storm within the next 36 to 48 hours.

It is last spotted at 620 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving west northwestward at 40 km per hour.

Siony is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm’s trough is expected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

Pagasa warned flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall.