PH among APAC countries flagged for rising COVID-19 outbreaks

MANILA, Philippines — Some countries in the Asia-Pacific region are battling growing or returning outbreaks of the coronavirus disease, with the infection counts in the Philippines and Indonesia continuing to rise throughout the pandemic.

Statista, a German market and consumer data company, noted this observation in an analysis on the COVID-19 trend in the Asia-Pacific dated Monday, as it also said that Thailand and South Korea have been successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

“While Thailand and South Korea have been successful at flattening the curve of coronavirus infections, other countries in the APAC region are still battling growing or returning outbreaks,” Statista said.

“Infection counts in Indonesia and the Philippines, on the other hand, have continued to grow throughout the pandemic. The Philippines could, however, recently flatten the curve somewhat and now exhibit a cumulative case count that is once again lower than that of Indonesia,” it added.

According to the data company, Japan is the country most affected by the “second wind” of COVID-19 in the region and is currently battling growing infection numbers.

Singapore, which saw a major outbreak starting April, seems to have the situation under control, for now, it added.

Meanwhile, the company said COVID-19 infection is once again growing in Malaysia and recently surpassed the number of total cases in South Korea.

Below is the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in selected countries in the Asia-Pacific region as of Sunday, November 1, based on the graph presented by Statista.