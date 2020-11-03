Labella orders assessment of SRP viaduct safety amid reports of falling debris

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered an assessment of the safety of the South Road Properties (SRP) viaduct after complaints about falling debris allegedly from passing trucks or from the ongoing construction in the area.

Two individuals have filed a complaint at the Abellana Police Station and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) after debris falling at the SRP viaduct allegedly damaged their vehicles.

Kristy Mangaron and Marichu Tiu have filed complaints today to the police over separate incidents on October 13, 2020, and November 2, 2o2o, respectively.

They also appealed to Mayor Labella to investigate the incident so that no more vehicles or even individuals will be hit by falling debris.

The mayor urged the two victims to see him so the city government can probe the incidents and put up safety measures if necessary.

Since the falling debris is also a hazard to the people inside the vehicles, the mayor has also ordered the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to conduct a safety assessment in the area on why these incidents happened.

“Ato nang ipatan-aw dirang dapita ngano nahitabo na. (We will look into the area on why these incidents happened),” said the mayor.

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) has already denied the allegations that the two debris, a metal structure, and a metal tube, were from their construction of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The CCLEC is currently constructing the Third Bridge which intersects above the viaduct.

“We do not work using these parts. We have also put safety nets in applicable areas of the construction. On top of that, housekeeping is strictly being observed every shift and activity at the site,” said CCLEC in a statement. rcg