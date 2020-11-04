Number of active cases in Talisay City rises to 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City’s active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) rose slightly to 11 on November 2, 2020.

In a late night advisory on November 3, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information Office revealed that a new case was recorded in Barangay Mohon.

The case in Mohon is that of a 26-year-old female who was swabbed prior to giving birth on November 1, 2020.

The rise in active cases is attributed to the regular recording of at least one case in the last week with no recoveries yet.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city is now at 992 with 883 recoveries for a recovery rate of 89 percent.

No new deaths were recorded on November 2, 2020, and the death toll remains at 98 for a death rate of 9.8 percent.

Eight of the 22 barangays in the city currently have at least one active case. /bmjo