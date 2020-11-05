Basak San Nicolas barangay chief begins serving suspension, plans to appeal to DILG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Basak San Nicolas Captain Norman Navarro has started serving his six-month suspension over alleged anomalies in the distribution of the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) here.

Navarro was ordered suspended from November 4, 2020, until May 2021 by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Navarro said he will appeal this suspension, saying the order came before he received the official complaint.

“Wala pa kahibalo unsay buhaton kay wala paman gyod ko kadawat sa complaint. Nakadawat nako sa suspension order,” said Navarro.

(I still don’t know what to do since I haven’t received the copy of the complaint. I did receive the suspension order.)

The barangay chief said he will comply with the suspension while he works on his appeal to the DILG.

Navarro was among the barangay chiefs in Cebu suspended for alleged SAP distribution anomalies.

Read: 5 Cebu barangay execs, 4 others face preventive suspension over SAP anomalies

A resident of the same name as the barangay chief was a recipient of the SAP, and the DILG deemed this anomalous.

However, Navarro has already explained the incident to the Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and even invited the resident to prove that although they have the same name, they were in no way related.

The barangay chief is hoping that the DILG would listen to his side and reconsider the suspension.

Navarro is set to file his appeal soon at the DILG Central Visayas (DILG-7) Office once he has consulted with his lawyers.

/bmjo