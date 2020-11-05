Local band from Danao City reaches 100K subscribers on YouTube

Local music band, Stereotype, from Danao City in northern Cebu gained 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform Youtube.

If you don’t know this Cebu-based band yet, they only launched their YouTube account in May 2020 and now have an accumulated 9 million views on their channel.

The band, composed of Francis Greg Dagatan (26), Levi Lao (39), Noah Lao (36), and Ren Ella Talisic (21), did not expect that they would reach a hundred thousand subscribers before 2021.

Stereotype started in 2014 as a trio composed of Francis, Levi and former member Leoven. In 2015, the band started accepting gigs around the metro, playing sets in bars and restaurants.

Later on, Leoven decided to focus on work and Noah was added as the latest member of the band. Soon after in 2018, Ren Ella was welcomed to the group as a female vocalist.

With live stream shows averaging 30,000 total views, the band said it aims not to be stereotyped as a normal band, as it wants to show its audience that it can be something more.

Fast forward to 2020 with Ren Ella on vocals, Francis on vocals and beatbox, Levi as guitarist, and Noah on bass guitar, the group took a break from actual gigs due to the pandemic and turned to live streaming to share their talent and music.

READ: Cebuano singer’s cover of Lukas Graham song a hit on TikTok

Focused on making covers on different genres such as Pop, Pop Rock Music, RnB, Alternative Rock, and Reggae Music, the band meets twice or thrice a week for practice, live streams and recordings for YouTube.

Before lockdown, they had regular gigs at The Pyramid in IT Park every Friday and Fuel Kitchen & Bar in Danao City every Saturday.

With live stream shows averaging 30,000 total views, the band said it aims not to be stereotyped as a normal band, as it wants to show its audience that it can be something more.

Stereotype shares that their musical inspirations span from OPM artists Moira, Rivermaya, Bamboo, and Ben&Ben to international artists Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber, The Script, and Matchbox 20.

WATCH:

Checkout the Stereotype today on facebook or YouTube.

/bmjo