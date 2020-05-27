Cebuano singer’s cover of Lukas Graham song a hit on TikTok

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Cebuano singer is now getting a lot of attention on a video-sharing networking site after his girlfriend uploaded a video of him doing a cover of ‘Love Someone’ by Lukas Graham.

Francis Greg Dagatan, a native from Cogon Cruz, Danao City, is still overwhelmed with the attention that he is getting after his girlfriend, Chantel Murdoch, uploaded a video of him singing during one of his gigs in Cebu City in 2019.

“I honestly didn’t know that my video was uploaded. It was uploaded by my girlfriend on her TikTok account. I was surprised and happy at the same time when I knew that a lot of people appreciated my talent,” said the 26-year-old Dagatan.

Since its uploading on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the video has already been viewed 240,000 times and garnered 31,200 likes as of Wednesday afternoon, May 27.

“My girlfriend just randomly uploaded the video as throwback before the coronavirus, she didn’t expect for it to go viral as well,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Love Someone cover by Francis Greg Dagatan of Danao City WATCH: Francis Greg Dagatan, from Danao City, is taking TikTok by storm with this video of him performing the famous song Love Someone by Lukas Graham in one of his gigs in Cebu City last year. The video was uploaded by his girlfriend, Chantel Murdoch, on May 26, 2020. Since its posting, the video has been viewed 240,000 times. | Immae Lachica Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Since doing gigs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, Dagatan is just at home in Danao City, practicing more songs which he can serenade the people with when the health crisis is over. /bmjo