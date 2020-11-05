Labella mulls use of radios for distance learning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is mulling the use of radios for distance learning especially for students who are finding it difficult to catch up with online classes.

“Since a few weeks ago, I read of parents expressing difficulty in helping their children with class modules while scrolling through Facebook in between my regular activities. I see that their struggle is real and I want to find a way to help them,” said the mayor.

The city government plans to borrow the frequency of radio stations to enable schools to air lessons and modules.

The teacher will be using the radio to teach the students and all the students will need to do is to tune in to the lessons.

“Nakahunahuna ko nga pwede natong gamiton ang radyo nga kusog pirmi ang signal unya maabot halos tanang balay sa paghatud og academic instruction ngadto sa atong mga estudyante. Ang maestra magtudlo sa iyang klase sulod sa radio booth nya maminaw ang mga bata sa ilang balay,” said Labella.

(I have thought that we can use the radio because of its consistent strong signal that can reach all areas in the city as a means to deliver academic instruction. The teacher will deliver the lessons inside the radio booth while the children will listen in their homes.)

The mayor’s suggestion is still at its early planning stages, as Labella ordered the Local School Board to look into the possibility and logistics of doing such.

“I know it is not a perfect solution at this time of the coronavirus pandemic but I believe it will be a lot of help to students. We can even find a way to make it interactive by allowing kids to text their questions. This is exploratory and I will need to have the local school board look into the idea. It could be a viable solution to the problems with the modules,” said the mayor.

The mayor hopes that the radio stations would also be willing to make this plan possible. /rcg