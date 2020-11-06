Philippine Red Cross chief to Duterte: ‘Hindi kami mukhang pera’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Richard Gordon on Friday said that President Rodrigo Duterte should avoid being impulsive in issuing comments after the latter called the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), which Gordon chairs, “mukhang pera” (greedy).

In an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Gordon said that the government is really required to settle its debt to the PRC for its COVID-19 testing services.

“Hindi kami mukhang pera. Ang sinasabi ko lang, dahan-dahan naman sa pananalita because nakakatulong naman kami. Hindi naman kami umutang, sila ang umutang, sila nagpa-test, ginawa namin. ‘Di ba dapat bayaran ninyo?

“I’ll give him (Duterte) the benefit of the doubt. Baka naman ang tinutukoy nya ‘yung talagang nagsamantala nung hindi kami nag-test kasi ang baba ng test namin eh, ang baba ng halaga eh,” Gordon said.

“Hindi naman kami ang tinutukoy palagay ko eh. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt out of respect for the President,” Gordon added.

On Thursday night, Duterte called the PRC greedy after it resumed its COVID-19 testing services following the government’s payment of half of its nearly P1-billion debt.

gcg