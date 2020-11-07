EOC: People are now more vigilant outdoors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) noticed a drop in the outdoor transmission of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city in the last 14 days.

According to Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, the outdoor transmission in the city dropped to 68.75 percent from a high of 80 percent in August to September 2020, when workers returned to their offices.

However, despite the significant drop in the outdoor transmission of COVID-19 the EOC also reported a slight rise in the home-based transmission which increased to 31.25 percent from 25 percent.

“That is good, so na confine and contained ra sa household ang transmission, we should look at it the other way, wala mo taas ang household transmission, ni ubos lang gyud ang outside transmission.”

“So business establishments, workplace, and public transportation are mindful of their health protocols,” said Garganera.

Most of the outside transmission comes from the workplace with 27 percent and public markets with 14 percent.

The councilor is urging the public to maintain this vigilance and continue upholding the health protocols in public.

As of November 7, 2020, the city has 152 active COVID-19 cases with 4 new cases recorded last Friday.

The recoveries have reached 9,452 with no new deaths recorded.

Recently, hospitals reported a 14-day zero transmission as well, helping decrease the outside transmission of the pneumonia-causing disease./rcg