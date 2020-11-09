Talisay active cases now at 6

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – As of Saturday, November 7, Talisay City was left with just six active cases of the coronavirus disease.

These are found in Barangays Linao, Mohon, and Tabunok with two cases each, according to data released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

While a new case was added to the city’s active cases count on Saturday, it also logged a new recovery on the same day. Its new case is PT 931, a 25-year-old female resident of Barangay Linao. She was swabbed on Nov. 6 as a work requirement.

The city now has a total of 993 confirmed cases, of which six remains active, 889 recoveries, and 98 COVID-related deaths.