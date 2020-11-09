Cascolan says Sinas as PNP chief still uncertain

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said Monday he has not yet gotten any word on whether or not National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas will be his successor.

“Marami pong sinasabi (There are rumors) but I still haven’t taken or gotten any note or word from our good President,” Cascolan told reporters when asked during his regular press briefing if it was true that Sinas will replace him as PNP chief.

Cascolan is set to retire on Tuesday, November 10, when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age for uniformed personnel.

He will hang his police uniform just two months after he took over the helm of the country’s police force on September 2.

He said he was never asked for any recommendation on who he prefers to be the next chief of the 200,000-strong national police force.

In September, Cascolan himself said Sinas is a good officer who deserves promotion despite being charged with violating quarantine rules and having some “flaws and lapses.”

“I think he needs to be up to a directorial staff or a certain position that is fit most especially for him. I believe he is an expert for training of personnel and recruitment,” Cascolan earlier said. / gsg