Mandani Bay unveils holiday look with ‘Christmas by the Bay’

Mandani Bay ushers the holiday season as it hosted this year’s Christmas by the Bay, a multiple tree lighting ceremony held at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery on November 7.

Following strict implementation of health protocols, Mandani Bay revealed its Christmas look with a grand fireworks display, musical performances featuring local Cebuano artists, and a drum and bugle corps.

“Christmas by the Bay” showcases Mandani Bay’s solidarity with the Cebuanos as it highlights a red and gold luxury metal Christmas design theme that exudes a harmonious and blissful holiday season and a sophisticated lifestyle that is Mandani Bay.

“We all know that 2020 has been very challenging for all of us. But despite that, there are still a lot of reasons to celebrate. Cautiously and responsibly, we will move forward with gratitude and hope that we will soon see a full recovery for all the Philippines and the rest of the world,” said Jeffrey Lun, HTLand Project Advisor.

Much awaited for its unique designs and elegant execution, the tree-lighting ceremony has become a Mandani Bay tradition bringing together homeowners, partners, and guests in celebration of oneness and shared delight.

