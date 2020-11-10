Planning a trip? How about checking out Tuburan’s Blue Hole Spring

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ready to go on another trip?

How about checking out the Blue Hole Spring in Barangay San Juan in Tuburan town, northwestern Cebu.

This spring has been one of the many attractions visited by locals and tourists in this quiet town that is approximately 46 kilometers north of Cebu City, or about an hour to an hour and a half drive from the Queen City of the South.

There are quite a lot of things you can do in Tuburan, but let’s get to know more about the famous Blue Hole Spring.

As many locals would say, the spring got its name simply because of its color.

Read: IN PHOTOS: Revisiting Bantayan Island in Cebu

No entrance fee is needed to take a dip in this spring. But this does not mean we get to abuse the beautiful bounty of nature.

There are a lot of tables and chairs around the spring that can be used for eating or just chilling with your family or friends.

There are also bamboo rafts available so one can relax while floating on the blue waters of Blue Hole Spring.

You can enjoy a quick dip or stay a little longer and marvel at nature’s best, your choice, but remember to leave no trace behind.

How to get there?

If you’re taking a bus, get off at the town proper. From there, you can hail a motorcycle-for-hire for P40- P50 per person.

The spring is about 15 to 20 minutes away from the town proper.

The roads are narrow, making it quite an adventure to marvel on this hidden “tubod” in Tuburan.

/bmjo