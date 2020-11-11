Virgen dela Regla transferred to Lapu City Hall for overnight vigil

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The image of the Virgen Dela Regla was already transferred to the Lapu-Lapu City Hall this afternoon, November 11, 2020, where it will stay overnight in preparation for tomorrow’s motorcade.

The motorcade will replace the fluvial procession of the image which used to signal the start of its fiesta celebration in previous years. The fluvial procession was called off due to the pandemic.

The image is now in the city hall’s lobby. A vigil will be held tonight.

“We’ve scheduled the vigil for every department in the city hall, until its departure tomorrow for the motorcade,” Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Chan also said that the vigil is open to the public, but the number of people who would be allowed to attend will be limited to properly observe social distancing.

Tomorrow, at around 7:30 a.m., the motorcade will start from the City Hall, turn right at ML Quezon Ave., Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan Seabreeze, Bigfoot, turn right to Bankal Casia road, turn left at Bankal-Pajac Road, Pajac Rotonda, Pajac Abuno road, Datag-Maribago, Maribago Circumferential road, Agus, Marigondon Crossing, Marigondon-Basak road, S. Osmeña St., then back to the Virgen Dela Regla main entrance.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director P/Col. Arnel Banzon, said that his personnel are already prepared for deployment.

“We have enough personnel. We will be deploying them along the route of the motorcade,” Banzon said.

He also said that the barangays will also deploy force multipliers for the said activity./rcg