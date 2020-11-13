Kouame, Paras, Ildefonso lead young Gilas pool for Fiba Asia Cup qualifying

MANILA, Philippines—Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has announced the Gilas Pilipinas pool that will represent the country in the coming 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The latest Gilas squad will include Ateneo teammates Angelo Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Will Navarro, and Katipunan returnee Dave Ildefonso.

University of the Philippines’ Kobe Paras, brothers Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, and Jaydee Tungcab are also in the pool with Justine Baltazar, Calvin Oftana, Allyn, Bulanadi, and Kenmark Cariño.

PBA draftees Isaac Go, twins Mike and Matt Nieto, Rey Suerte, and Allyn Bulanadi round out the pool.

The Philippines is the sixth-ranked team in Fiba’s Asia rankings behind Australia, Iran, New Zealand, China, and Korea.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiba decided to hold the second window of the Asia Cup qualifiers in a bubble environment in Manama, Bahrain from November 26 to 30 in Manama, Bahrain.

PBA players have been ruled out of the upcoming window with the league bubble still on going in Clark, Pampanga.

The Philippines with its 1-0 record is behind Korea, which has pulled out of the window due to health risks, in Group A.

Gilas’ previous game was a 100-70 drubbing of Indonesia back in February 23 with a roster comprised of collegiate and pro players that included Kiefer Ravena, Justin Chua, Poy Erram, RR Pogoy, CJ Perez, and Troy Rosario.