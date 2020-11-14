EOC agrees with stricter border control as Cebu City’s active cases rise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operation Center (EOC) is recommending stricter border control as the active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city rose to 209 on November 13, 2020.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said Mayor Edgardo Labella convened them and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Friday to discuss the interventions the city would need to do to control the rising trend of COVID-19.

“As what the Mayor said in his press conference yesterday morning, we’re going to enforce stricter border control. Last night, Generol Ferro (PRO-7 chief) attended the critique session together with our City Health doctors and contact tracing team, so he was able to personally assess the situation,” he said.

The main concern of the EOC is now the influx of returning workers in the ports including the five seaports under the jurisdiction of Cebu City.

The city government wants stricter implementation of the health protocols, checking of requirements and documents, and proper coordination with the barangays.

“In line with this, we are going to have a meeting at 2 p.m. at PRO-7 to discuss on border control, especially our port areas, taking into account the other restricted areas in other provinces and municipalities. Cebu Island has many ports of entries so there are really instances na naa mo sulod diri, without coordinating with the city and barangay. We’re going to coordinate with the PNP, CPA, PCG and we’re inviting also ther host LGU’s of the ports,” said Garganera.

The land borders in the 11 major entry points of the city will be strengthened with quarantine checkpoints to ensure that only workers with proper documents are allowed to enter the city.

In previous statements, Labella already said he would not allow those seeking jobs to enter the city as of now to prevent the rise of the cases.

The strengthening of the borders will be discussed in an afternoon meeting today, November 14, 2020, and the police will be implementing these border controls within the day or tomorrow./dbs