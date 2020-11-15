National gov’t told to level up disaster response capabilities, be more empathic

MANILA, Philippines — Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero on Sunday urged the national government to “step up to the plate” on its disaster response capabilities after Typhoon Ulysses ravaged many parts of Luzon.

“Sorry, but the National Government should step up to the plate on disaster response and should show more empathy to the victims of recent calamities,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Competence can sometimes take the place of empathy but not all the time! “But is it too much to ask for both?! #TIMETOLEVELUP,” he added. Ulysses, the 21st cyclone storm to hit the country this year, triggered massive flooding in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, particularly the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela. The typhoon struck areas in Luzon which had barely recovered from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni), which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of residences. gsg