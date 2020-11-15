Lapu-Lapu motorcycle groups gather donations for flood victims in Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City motorcycle groups have united to extend help to flood victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

In the Facebook post of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan early morning Sunday, November 15, he thanked the groups for this simple act of kindness and camaraderie in times of calamities like this.

“Niining buntaga, atong nakauban ang lain-laing grupo sa motorcycle riders sa atong syudad para ilang iturn-over ang nakolekta nilang donasyon para sa atong mga kaigsuonan sa Luzon nga nabiktima sa bagyong Ulysses,” he posted.

(This morning I am with different groups of motorcycle riders of our city where they turned over the donations they collected for our brothers in Luzon who are victims of Typhoon Ulysses.)

He thanked all the five motorcycle groups from Lapu-Lapu City who initiated the donation drive and had gathered enough essential goods to be sent over to the tyhpoon victims.

“Dili masukod ang akong kalipay nga ang mga Oponganon nagkahiusa ug nibati og kaluoy sa atong isigka-Pipino bisan pa man nga anaa kita sa laing lugar,” he added.

(I am grateful and happy because the Oponganons have united and have felt pity to our fellow Filipinos even if they are from another part of the country.)

Chan also said that the city hall was still open to receive donations from netizens and from the Oponganons to be distributed to the flood victims in Luzon. /dbs

