Cebu City’s active cases near 300 with 30 recorded today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases is nearing the 300-mark.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), in their latest COVID-19 bulletin, recorded 30 new confirmed cases in the city on Sunday, November 15, pushing the total active cases to 292.

DOH-7’s data also showed there were no recoveries and deaths logged on Sunday, keeping the total tally of recovered patients and mortalities at 9,494 and 682, respectively.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, has risen to 10,468 as of November 15, the same report stated.

Meanwhile, for the entire Central Visayas, DOH-7 reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing a total of 1,704 swab samples. Aside from the 30 that came from Cebu City, the others were from Cebu province (20); Mandaue City (8); Lapu-Lapu City (7), and Negros Oriental (1).

There were only five recoveries made in the region the same day in which four came from Negros Oriental while the other one is from Cebu province.

One mortality was also recorded on Sunday which came from Cebu province.

With more additional patients logged than recoveries, the region’s number of active cases also rose back to the 1,000-mark after reaching 1,127.

All areas in Central Visayas are placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine. /rcg

