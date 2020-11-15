140 new cases in Cebu City in 1 week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded more new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases than recoveries in one week, breaking its previous trend of having more recovered patients than new ones.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) compiled by CDN Digital showed that the city logged a total of 140 new cases from November 8 up to November 14.

Within the same period, Cebu City only managed to report 39 recoveries.

It was also within this week when the city recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day since it was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) last August.

On November 14, 59 new confirmed coronavirus patients were reported in Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas.

The city also reported double digits in its number of new COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, starting on November 10 with 13.

As a result, the number of active cases here increased to 262 last November 14, which is higher compared to the 159 reported last November 9.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has already sounded the alarm when 28 new COVID-19 cases were logged last November 11, 2020, and issued a warning to the public that stricter restrictions, such as lockdowns, could be possible.

RELATED STORY: EOC warns lockdown if rising trend in COVID-19 cases continues

Mayor Edgardo Labella also recently revived other strict protocols such as border controls and the need for quarantine passes (Qpass), all of which will take effect at 5:01 a.m. this Monday, November 16.

Cebu City has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which is expected to last until November 30, 2020. /dbs

RELATED STORY: Labella closes Cebu City borders for non-essential entry, q-pass coding returns on Nov. 16