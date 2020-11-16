Virtual caroling? No need to get permits, says DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Virtual caroling will no longer require a permit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

This was clarified by DSWD-7 Regional Director Rebecca Geamala after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has encouraged the public to shift to virtual caroling or online caroling during the Christmas season given that the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still prevalent.

“No need. But basically this is the role of the local government unit. Pero pag-more or less dalawang munisipyo na, tulong munisipyo na, the province will come in. Pero pag may ibang other areas, the region will come in,” Geamala said.

(No need. But basically this is the role of the local government unit. But if there are more or less two municipalities, then the municipality will help, the province will come in. But in other areas the region will come.)

She also admitted that because of the threat of the virus, she was also hesitant to issue permits for physical caroling.

“Today is pandemic, and mahirap ng mag-issue ng ganyan. Unlike in the past, yung regional director makatanggap yan ng request or application for caroling or etc. And then, yung mga attached documents na kailangan, tapos ma-comply nila, isyuhan yan ng blue card na parang approval,” she added.

(Today is pandemic, and it would be difficult to issue a permit. Unlike in the past, the regional director will receive a request or application for caroling or etc. And then, it should have the required documents attached. And when these are complied with, then we will issue a blue card which is like our approval for their request to caroling.)

Geamala, however, clarified that they would only issue permits to caroling activities with a certain cause.

She said that in their application, they should indicate there the purpose of the activity and that the money that they collected should be spent on a certain project.

She added that LGUs also had the prerogative to ban caroling in this time of the pandemic./dbs