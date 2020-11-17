Tuburan adopts stricter measures to curb COVID -19 spread

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More health and safety guidelines will be implemented in the municipality of Tuburan until the end of the month to curb the rise in coronavirus disease cases in this midwestern Cebu town.

As agreed during a meeting which Mayor Danny Diamante called on Monday, November 16, the gathering of more than 20 individuals will already be prohibited unless covered by a special permit.

The municipal government has also ordered curfew implementation from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day for non-exempt individuals while indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and other exercises will now be prohibited.

“Usage of Quarantine Pass shall be effected to limit and control the Tuburanons in going out of their households. Only go out for essential purposes only,” the town’s advisory reads.

Residents, who are without quarantine passes and are required to go out of their homes for medical and essential purposes, are required to secure a certification from their respective barangays. However, the said certification will only be valid for use within this town that is located around 91 kilometers away from Cebu City via the Cebu Transcentral Highway.

Town officials also reiterate their appeal on the need to wear face shields and face masks when entering offices and business establishments and the presentation of a valid company ID when reporting for work in establishments that are located within their town.

Diamante called for a meeting with other town officials, members of their Inter-Agency Task Force, and barangay officials on monday to discuss the rise in their COVID cases.

As of Monday, November 16, Tuburan logged a total of 43 active cases, 53 recoveries, and two deaths. A total of 15 of its active cases were reported on Sunday while two more were added on Monday.

“In line with this, these are the additional guidelines, standards, and protocols that all Tuburanons are hereby directed and required to strictly observe and follow up until the end of this month, November 30, 2020,” the town’s advisory reads.

“Let us not forget and include in our daily routines to follow and observe the important health protocols such as wearing of face mask, washing of hands, and observe social distancing religiously. Tuburanons, let us continue to do our part and help one another in overcoming this pandemic.”