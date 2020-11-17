Lapu mayor’s daughter positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chan confirmed that his daughter, Barangay Pajo Councilor Jamsine Chan, tested positive after she voluntarily submitted herself to mass swab testing in their Barangay last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The mayor said his daughter is asymptomatic.

“Pirmi man gud ni siya field sa iyang pagka-konsehal. Apil mani siya sa mga distribution sa atong mga hinabang. Daan nani siyang kuyog nako katong nanghatag mi ug hinabang sama sa gatas ug bugas. Unya naa pod ni sila project sa barangay diin manghatag sila ug jetmatic para sa poso,” Chan said.

(She’s always on the field as a councilor. She was also part of the team distributing aid. She used to come with me when we also distributed aid such as milk and rice. And they also have a project in their barangay where they give jetmatic for deep well pumps.)

Chan said the result of his daughter’s test came out on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

It can be remembered that the mayor himself tested positive for the virus last June.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19

Chan said contact tracing activity was immediately done after his daughter’s results came out. 19 individuals, including her immediate family and friends, were swab tested.

“Negative raman hinoon ang tanang 19,” he said.

(All 19 were negative.)

