One-stop-shop for PUJ special permit application to be set up in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—For easier and more convenient application of special permits for traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) drivers to operate here, the Mandaue City government is putting up a one-stop-shop at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex starting Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The one-stop-shop for the issuance of a special permit to operate will be available for two days and will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

“In one setting, everything will be there. Drivers won’t have to go to different offices to apply, ” said Krizzy Hyll Retuya, chief of staff of city councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the chairman of the Committee on Transportation.

Personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), and the City Planning Development Office (CPDO) will be spearheading the one-stop-shop, which will also offer free swab testing since this is one of the requirements for the issuance of the permits.

Read: PISTON-Cebu: ‘We have been suffering for eight months’

The one-stop-shop will also include personnel from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) and Land Transportation Office Region 7 (LTO-7).

“They willI check the roadworthiness of the units because they have requirements needed to comply with safety protocols,” she said.

Passenger load for bigger PUJs will be limited to 70 percent of the vehicle’s capacity.

Smaller multicab units should not exceed 50 percent or half of the vehicle’s capacity. They also need to follow the one-seat-apart policy and should have plastic barriers too.

/bmjo