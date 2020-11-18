Actor Micheal B. Jordan is this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— PEOPLE magazine has named this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Nope, it is not your husband or boyfriend. But it is almost every girl’s dream guy, actor Michael B. Jordan.

The 33-year-old actor played Erik “Killmonger” in the 2018 film Black Panther, which made him even more popular.

In his interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor said “It’s a cool feeling” being named the sexiest and that it is a good club to be part of.

Jordan’s fans were head over heels upon knowing that he was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

Last year, singer-songwriter John Legend was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

