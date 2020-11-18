Cebu City’s active COVID-19 cases now at 306

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City breached the 300-mark of active cases once again after recording 25 new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections on November 18, 2020.

In the daily report released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the active cases have reached 306, the first massive spike in the last two months when the cases were constantly dropping.

The city has been recording double-digit new cases in the past seven days as well, with fewer recoveries, indicating an increasing trend in the COVID-19 cases.

The city government has already put up additional restrictions in the seaports and airports for Cebu City-bound passengers to control the spread of the virus.

Border controls within Cebu City have also been intensified as well with only those with travel documents such as workers, Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), and individuals with legitimate transactions in the city may enter its borders.

Aside from Cebu City, Mandaue City also logged 6 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising its active cases to 66, while Lapu-Lapu City registered one additional new case raising the active cases there to 95.

Cebu Province logged 19 additional cases, Negros Oriental recorded 16 new infections, Siquijor recorded three new cases, and Bohol has an additional case of the pneumonia-causing disease.

In total, Central Visayas recorded 71 additional cases of the COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the active cases are currently at 1,094. /rcg