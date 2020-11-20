Girl with relapsed cancer appeals for help

A six-year-old girl from Barangay Napo, Carcar City, Cebu earnestly appeals for financial help as she strives to win her fight against cancer.

Grace Emerald Cabato was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma on July 20, 2019. Three months before her diagnosis, her parents noted that her abdomen was increasing in size. She was losing weight too. Her parents sought medical consultation but her abdomen kept getting bigger. On June 2019, she experienced difficulty of breathing and that prompted her parents to bring her to the hospital. She was then referred to a specialist who ordered laboratory and diagnostic tests. The results came out and it revealed that she has Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that forms from the connective tissues in the body specifically the skeletal muscle tissues. This life-threatening disease commonly afflicts children but it can occur at any age. Treatment usually includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Grace’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on August 5, 2019. Her attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol which included weekly chemotherapy sessions. Additionally, a surgery was performed to remove the tumor in her abdomen on February 14, 2020. She was also given radiation therapy from April 21 to June 1, 2020. On August 2020, she complained of abdominal pain and her parents observed that her abdominal tumor is recurring. Consequently, her attending physician ordered high-dose chemotherapy every 21 days. At the present, she is continuing on with her chemotherapy treatment. Just recently, she underwent a second surgery to remove the recurrent tumor in her abdomen on October 6, 2020.

Grace is a sweet and good-hearted girl. She is the eldest of the two siblings and also very close to her family and relatives. Even at a young age, her fondest dream is to become a doctor someday with a purpose of helping children with cancer. Her father has no work but is focused on caring for her wholeheartedly. Her mother is a production worker who earns at least P10,000 every month. Her family does not have much. The costly nature of her chemotherapy, radiotherapy, medical procedures, and diagnostic tests had burdened and left them with nothing more to spend. Her parents are utterly confused where to find additional financial resources to sustain her ongoing treatment. It could have been easier for the family to give up than to keep on fighting, but the child’s love for life is very much greater than the BIG C that she is trying to beat. But even during this roughest time in their lives, the family is hopeful and confident that people with loving hearts would step in to help and give Grace a fighting chance of winning against cancer. Hence, her parents are humbly pleading for financial help from generous individuals who have the heart to share.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.