Cebu will have fair weather this weekend –Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sunny skies will prevail over Cebu this weekend, from November 21 to November 22, the state weather bureau announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said there are no major weather systems affecting Cebu and most parts of the Visayas.

“We will have generally fair weather starting Friday until Saturday,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

“By Sunday, however, we can expect isolated rain showers in the afternoons and evenings due to localized thunderstorms,” he added. /rcg