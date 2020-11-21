This Christmas season welcome a new member of the family from one of IRO’s rescued dogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christmas is the season for hope and love.

As we get busy doing things to make our Christmas season meaningful, let’s try to extend our love to some of the rescued animals at the Island Rescue Organization (IRO).

IRO is a non-government organization whose mission is to rescue helpless cats and dogs, take care of them in their camp in Barangay Guba until the animals are ready for adoption.

This Christmas season, IRO is knocking on your kind hearts to make an extra room for a fur buddy in your homes.

Currently, IRO has four dogs that are waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

According to IRO’s founder, Annalyn Aizpuru adopting is an altruistic virtue.

“It means accepting another life into your home, taking someone in as part of your family—which is why we discourage using animals as gifts,” she said.

Adopting takes a lot of courage and time to think things through for the big responsibility of taking care of another life.

Which is perfect for the holiday season, as we welcome Jesus Christ into our homes, we also welcome a creature that has been man’s best buddy since the beginning of time.

You can adopt the rescues of IRO through their online application, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecLvGYP_LB2XCNIDKtqCypStZvYR7oUFarS0T4GxJ2Z2HtWg/viewform.

This Christmas season let’s welcome some furry creatures into our homes. Let’ shower them with love and affection that they truly deserve and let them feel that they too deserve a meaningful Christmas. /rcg