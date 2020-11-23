Active COVID-19 cases lowest since July 30

MANILA, Philippines — Active COVID-19 cases fell to their lowest in nearly four months even as 43 more people were confirmed to have died due to the coronavirus.

A total of 1,968 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, the 13th consecutive day the number fell below 2,000 although it was the highest figure reported during the nearly two-week period.

Under its time-based recovery protocol, the Department of Health (DOH) announced the “mass recovery” of 10,957 people with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 after they spent 14 days in quarantine.

Of the total 418,818 COVID-19 cases recorded since the outbreak began in January, 386,486 or 92.3 percent have already recovered, according to the DOH.

But there were 43 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll to 8,123 or 1.94 percent of total cases.

The recoveries and deaths left the country with 24,209, the lowest since July 30.

Of the 1,968 new cases recorded on Sunday, 107 were from Cavite, 97 from Quezon City, 86 from Davao City, 84 from Laguna and 77 from Quezon province. INQ