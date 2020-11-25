Viral dog caught lying inside Taguig mall joins establishment’s security team

A stray dog that has recently gone viral after it sneaked into a Taguig mall and laid down on the floor has become a part of the establishment’s security team.

In a video shared by netizen Jan Mart Calimpong on Facebook, two of the mall’s security guards named Rommel Francisco and Dionne Crisostomo can be seen carefully handling the situation until one of them gently escorted the dog outside the mall on Friday, November 20.

“Though this dog entered the mall premises unnoticed, I was glad he was not treated harshly when sent back outside [and] instead the guard escorted him like he was [his] pet,” Calimpong wrote in his post.

Calimpong also expressed his admiration for how the mall management, especially the guards, treated the dog nicely.

“To the Vista Mall Taguig management, I commend you for this. Ang cute lang kasi parang nainitan na talaga si doggy sa labas [kaya siya pumasok sa loob ng mall] (It is just really cute because it seems like the dog really felt warm outside so he went inside the mall),” he said.

Calimpong’s post has moved netizens and brought his post to go viral, with over 97,000 reactions, 5,500 comments and over 32,000 shares, as of this writing.

Meanwhile, new photos of the viral dog together with the mall’s security personnel taken by one of the guards named Rico Bucan were uploaded via Facebook page ONE CAVITE, which caption said the dog has already joined the establishment’s security team.

Unknowingly, the dog whose name is “Dogdog” was really fostered by the security guards of the said mall, as confirmed by Bucan with INQUIRER.net in an interview.

“Dito na po kasi siya lumaki sa mall na aking [pinagtatrabahuhan]. Lagi po talaga siyang sumasama sa aming mga guard kapag kami po ay may guard mounting. Isa po syang mabait na aso (He grew up here in the mall where I work at. Dogdog always joins us whenever we have our guard mounting. He is such a kind dog),” Bucan said.

Bucan also said he admires their management for their compassion, especially with animals like Dogdog.

Further, in Aglipay Security’s public group on Facebook, the security guards’ agency’s chairman also acknowledged their professionalism in handling the incident. [ac]