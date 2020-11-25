In Photos: Toledo cops uproot, burn P130K worth of marijuana plants

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Toledo City burned P130, 000 worth of marijuana plants which they uprooted from a plantation in Sitio Kaluctogan in Barangay Pangamihan late afternoon on Tuesday, November 24.

In an advisory, Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon said that they received information on location of the plantation from a tipster at around 5:15 p.m. and immediately went to the area.

Caadlawon said they uprooted a total of 650 marijuana plants, samples of which were already sent to the PNP Crime Laboratory for examination.

However, they were unable to arrest any of its caretakers, who may have left the area before they arrived.

Photos below are courtesy of the Toledo City Police Station: