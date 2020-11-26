M Lhuillier presents Cebuanos with a symbol of hope this Christmas

Filipinos are known to be big on festivities, especially when it comes to celebrating the holidays. When it’s time to flip the calendar to the -ber months, it’s already the start of Christmastime in the Philippines. Christmas decors are put up everywhere. Holiday jingles are played everyplace as early as the first day of September.

For the majority of people in many parts of the globe, the Christmas tree is a recognized symbol of the holiday. True enough, the tree of M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. within Fuente Osmeña Circle has been one of the most anticipated sightings during the most wonderful time of the year for 20 years now.

M Lhuillier is not only connecting Filipino families through its wide selection of financial services and products like Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, and Bills Payment but is also lifting the holiday spirits of Cebuanos through its “ML Tree of Hope”.

Since its conception, M Lhuillier has proudly coined its sky-high tree “ML Tree of Hope”. Today, the financial institution’s Christmas tree still stands as a symbol of hope for Cebuanos, making it a timely representation as the country tries to recuperate from this long and grueling pandemic.

With what’s happening all over the world, a glimmer of hope is what Cebuanos need. And this sense of hope is best represented by the ginormous and striking tree of M Lhuillier. A Christmas tree that depicts the resiliency of Filipinos even during these trying times.

After 65 days and 650 hours of hard labor, the “ML Tree of Hope” stands at 120 ft. where 25 helping hands deliberately worked on the tree. It’s adorned with all things bright and merry and covered in colorful acrylic windows that exude a homey ambiance. A hundred LED motion lights and red, yellow, and green lanterns that come in 16 different sizes also surround the tree.

A few of the tree’s notable features include 22 life-sized angels that reach six-feet tall, complemented by their shiny instruments of saxophones, violins, and trumpets. Adding to the picturesque image of the holidays, a plethora of Christmas balls and a garden of poinsettias are hung around the tree for final touches while a replica of Magellan’s Cross is perched at the foot of the tree in honor of the country’s 500 Years of Christianity.

