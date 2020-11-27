Around P100k worth of properties lost in Punta dawn fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around P100,000 worth of properties and belongings were lost in a dawn fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay Punta Princesa here on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The Cebu City Fire Station received an alarm at 3:22 a.m. that a fire broke out from the second floor of a house in Osmeña Village.

The house, according to fire officials, was owned by a certain Gilbert Wong.

Initial investigation revealed that the second floor of the house was stored with several flammable materials.

Responders hurt

Around 14 minutes after the responders arrived, or at 3:36 a.m., firefighters declared the flames under control. It was officially put out at 3:42 a.m.

Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro said at least three responders suffered minor injuries when the second floor of the house collapsed.

“The floor was already damaged by the fire and its condition worsen when we kept pumping it with water. That’s why it collapsed,” explained Navarro.

He said the firefighters were immediately attended by medical personnel and were safe from harm.

Navarro, however, said they continue to investigate the cause of the fire as of this posting.

/bmjo