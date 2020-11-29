With the recovery of Patient 120, Daanbantayan now COVID-free

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Daanbantayan town’s Patient No. 120 has already recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The municipal government said that with the recent recovery, their locality that is located in northern Cebu is now free of any active cases of the infection.

“Karong adlawa, November 28, 2020 gideklarar nang COVID-19 recovered si DB Patient 120. Tungod kay siya ang labing ulhing natala nga COVID-19 positive, malipayon natong ipahibalo nga ZERO active case na ang atong lungsod,” reads the municipal government’s advisory that was posted on its official Facebook page Sunday night.

(Today, November 28, 2020, DB Patient 120 was already declared as recovered from COVID-19. Because said patient is the last among our active cases of the infection, we are happy to announce that our town now has ZERO active cases.)

Still, town officials are asking their constituents to continue to be vigilant and observe health protocols as a precaution.

“Giawhag ang tanan sa pagtinabangay aron magpadayon kita nga zero COVID-19 case,” its advisory said.

(We are asking for everyone’s cooperation in order for our town to remain COVID-free.)